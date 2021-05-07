By Camille Aubin

camille@columbiavalleypioneer.com

Vandalism occurred at the Canadian Martyrs Church of Invermere during the weekend of Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25.

RCMP was immediately notified of an apparent broken window in the rear of the church located at 712 12 Ave. “We received a report on Sunday, but we don’t know exactly when it happened. We don’t know who did it or why they did it. We know that church is being used for vaccinations, but there’s nothing that we’ve uncovered to suggest that it was targeted for that reason,” explained Sgt. Darren Kakuno.

The incident did not involve a break-in.

Any person who might have any information regarding this matter should call the RCMP detachment at 250-342-9292.